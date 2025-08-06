RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: https://www.galatasaray.org/Author unknownn
Gaziantep FK
Gaziantep FK Gaziantep FK Schedule Gaziantep FK Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
08 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
Turkiye, Gaziantep, Gaziantep Stadyumu
Galatasaray
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Galatasaray Total over 2
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 8, 2025, the opening round of the Turkish Super Lig will feature a clash between Gaziantep and Galatasaray. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet focused on one team’s scoring potential in this encounter.

Gaziantep

Gaziantep’s previous season left much to be desired, as the team finished 14th in the Turkish Super Lig standings. Their cushion from the relegation zone was a mere 8 points. The end of the campaign was especially disappointing: in the final 10 rounds, Gaziantep managed just one win—against relegated Hatayspor—while drawing four times and suffering five defeats.

Preparations for the new season saw the club face domestic opponents: a 2-3 loss to Kayserispor and a goalless draw with Alanyaspor, stretching their winless streak—including friendlies and last season’s run-in—to 9 matches in a row.

It’s worth noting the team looks much more confident at home. Last season, Gaziantep ranked seventh in home results, picking up 34 of their total 45 points in front of their own fans. Their home goal difference stood at 24:14.

However, their head-to-head record at home against Galatasaray is bleak: just one win and five defeats in six matches. Gaziantep have lost their last three home games against the Istanbul giants without scoring a single goal.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray clinched their third consecutive league title, dominating the Turkish Super Lig. The team racked up 95 points, finishing 11 ahead of Fenerbahçe, and boasted an impressive goal difference of 91:31. Victor Osimhen led the scoring charts, netting 26 goals and providing 5 assists.

This summer, the club secured a permanent deal for the striker who previously played on loan, and preparations for the new campaign are well underway. In friendly matches, Galatasaray looked sharp: four wins and a draw against Lazio from Rome. That stalemate snapped a 15-match winning streak, but Galatasaray remain unbeaten in their last 16 outings. These games served as the perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the official season start and the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

The head-to-head stats with Gaziantep speak volumes. In their last 10 meetings, Galatasaray have won 9 and lost just once, firmly establishing themselves as favorites in this matchup.

Probable lineups

  • Gaziantep: Mustafa Burak, Abena, Arda, Rodriguez, Salem, Bacuna, Maxim, Kozlovskiy, Sorescu, Enver, Boateng.
  • Galatasaray: Güvenç, Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali, Torreira, Lemina, Sané, Gabriel Sara, Jakobs, Szalai.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Gaziantep have failed to win 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 15 of their last 16 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 8 of their last 9 away matches.
  • Galatasaray have scored first in 12 of their last 13 matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 9 of their last 10 head-to-head encounters.
  • Galatasaray have won 4 of their last 5 away trips.
  • 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray match prediction

Galatasaray enter the new season in outstanding form and are clearly determined to kick off the campaign with a win. The team enjoyed a strong preseason and extended their impressive unbeaten run, while their head-to-head dominance over Gaziantep is undeniable. The hosts, on the other hand, remain stuck in a prolonged winless streak and look vulnerable even at home. With Galatasaray’s attacking firepower and Gaziantep’s shaky form, expect a high-scoring game and a confident victory for the visitors. My bet for this match: Galatasaray individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Galatasaray Total over 2
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Recommended Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.72 Virtus Acquaviva Recommended Mostbet
Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 AEK Athens Bet now Melbet
Banik Ostrava vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.9 Austria Wien Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Braga prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.62 Braga Recommended Mostbet
Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Riga FC Odds: 1.9 Beitar Jerusalem Bet now Melbet
Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Silkeborg Odds: 1.67 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Viking Odds: 1.65 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended Melbet
AIK vs Gyori ETO prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 AIK Odds: 1.63 Gyori ETO Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Who will gain the upper hand in the first leg? Panathinaikos Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty 0 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
0
Slovan Bratislava
0
19’
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:53 “Born to score.” Barcelona puts faith in Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 10:38 Fans spot a hint about Vardy’s new club... in his wife’s social media Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal and Darwin Núñez agree personal terms Football news Today, 10:08 “To find out who is stronger” — Laporta wants a match between Barcelona and PSG Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and other Man City and Man United stars attend Drake concert in Manchester Football news Today, 09:52 Manchester City pulls out of long-awaited transfer. What's going on? Football news Today, 09:42 Played only one season. Dewsbury-Hall officially transfers from Chelsea to Everton Lifestyle Today, 09:24 Will he take the field? Ed Sheeran included in Ipswich Town's squad list for the new season Football news Today, 09:18 Instead of Šeško. Newcastle eyeing Chelsea striker Football news Today, 09:15 Milan will not sell their key players in the summer window
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores