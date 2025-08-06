Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Prediction on game Galatasaray Total over 2 Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 8, 2025, the opening round of the Turkish Super Lig will feature a clash between Gaziantep and Galatasaray. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet focused on one team’s scoring potential in this encounter.

Gaziantep

Gaziantep’s previous season left much to be desired, as the team finished 14th in the Turkish Super Lig standings. Their cushion from the relegation zone was a mere 8 points. The end of the campaign was especially disappointing: in the final 10 rounds, Gaziantep managed just one win—against relegated Hatayspor—while drawing four times and suffering five defeats.

Preparations for the new season saw the club face domestic opponents: a 2-3 loss to Kayserispor and a goalless draw with Alanyaspor, stretching their winless streak—including friendlies and last season’s run-in—to 9 matches in a row.

It’s worth noting the team looks much more confident at home. Last season, Gaziantep ranked seventh in home results, picking up 34 of their total 45 points in front of their own fans. Their home goal difference stood at 24:14.

However, their head-to-head record at home against Galatasaray is bleak: just one win and five defeats in six matches. Gaziantep have lost their last three home games against the Istanbul giants without scoring a single goal.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray clinched their third consecutive league title, dominating the Turkish Super Lig. The team racked up 95 points, finishing 11 ahead of Fenerbahçe, and boasted an impressive goal difference of 91:31. Victor Osimhen led the scoring charts, netting 26 goals and providing 5 assists.

This summer, the club secured a permanent deal for the striker who previously played on loan, and preparations for the new campaign are well underway. In friendly matches, Galatasaray looked sharp: four wins and a draw against Lazio from Rome. That stalemate snapped a 15-match winning streak, but Galatasaray remain unbeaten in their last 16 outings. These games served as the perfect dress rehearsal ahead of the official season start and the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

The head-to-head stats with Gaziantep speak volumes. In their last 10 meetings, Galatasaray have won 9 and lost just once, firmly establishing themselves as favorites in this matchup.

Probable lineups

Gaziantep: Mustafa Burak, Abena, Arda, Rodriguez, Salem, Bacuna, Maxim, Kozlovskiy, Sorescu, Enver, Boateng.

Key facts and head-to-head

Gaziantep have failed to win 9 of their last 10 matches.

Galatasaray have won 15 of their last 16 matches.

Galatasaray have won 8 of their last 9 away matches.

Galatasaray have scored first in 12 of their last 13 matches.

Galatasaray have won 9 of their last 10 head-to-head encounters.

Galatasaray have won 4 of their last 5 away trips.

6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray match prediction

Galatasaray enter the new season in outstanding form and are clearly determined to kick off the campaign with a win. The team enjoyed a strong preseason and extended their impressive unbeaten run, while their head-to-head dominance over Gaziantep is undeniable. The hosts, on the other hand, remain stuck in a prolonged winless streak and look vulnerable even at home. With Galatasaray’s attacking firepower and Gaziantep’s shaky form, expect a high-scoring game and a confident victory for the visitors. My bet for this match: Galatasaray individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.61.