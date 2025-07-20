Reinforcement for Fabregas. Alvaro Morata to join Como

Alvaro Morata could be heading back to Serie A after a brief loan spell at Galatasaray. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old striker is keen on a move to Italian side Como this summer.

Reports indicate that Galatasaray will release the player as soon as the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Napoli is finalized. The Nigerian's move is expected to happen soon, as the Turkish club has already agreed on all terms with the Italian champions.

As a reminder, Morata spent the first half of last season in Milan. In the winter, the Spaniard moved to Istanbul, where he scored 7 goals in 16 matches. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 11 million euros.