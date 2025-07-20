Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed

Galatasaray and Napoli have finalized all terms for Victor Osimhen's transfer. After a sensational loan season, the Nigerian forward is set to remain in Istanbul on a permanent deal.

Negotiations for the move lasted several weeks, as the parties struggled to agree on the payment schedule. Napoli demanded financial guarantees, which became the main reason for the delay. Now, according to Football Italia, the clubs have reached a compromise: €40 million will be paid upfront, with the remaining €35 million to be paid in installments by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the Italian club could receive up to €5 million in bonuses and will retain a 10% sell-on clause for the striker's next transfer. The contract also includes another intriguing clause—Osimhen will not be allowed to join any Serie A club for the next two years.