Rejected Napoli for Inter. Ademola Lookman chooses a new club
The Nigerian forward is set to leave Atalanta
Football news
Photo: x.com/Alookman_
Napoli is still making efforts to land Ademola Lookman and has offered the Atalanta striker a contract worth €5 million per year. However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nigerian is focused solely on a move to Inter.
Reports indicate that the player has already given Inter a verbal agreement for a deal running until 2030, with a salary of €4.5 million that could rise to €5 million with bonuses.
Meanwhile, Inter continues negotiations with Atalanta, hoping to lower the €50 million asking price. According to insider Alfredo Pedullà, the structure of the bonuses may be the key to finalizing the transfer.
