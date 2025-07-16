Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta

Ademola Lookman has been playing for Atalanta since 2022, but the forward is now ready for a new challenge and wants to leave his current club.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian footballer has not changed his mind and still wants to depart Atalanta. At the moment, Inter are preparing a bid for the Bergamo side. Negotiations with the player himself have already taken place and were successful.

The initial offer could be around €40 million. However, it appears Atalanta are holding out for a higher fee. In addition, if Atlético manage to sell one of their attacking players, the Madrid club also intend to join the race for Lookman.

By the way, the press service of Italian side Atalanta has announced that the team's head coach, Ivan Jurić, has been hospitalized due to a respiratory infection.

Recall: Atalanta want to receive £50 million for centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. Despite the hefty price tag, Newcastle and Manchester United remain interested in the player.