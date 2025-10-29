Here we go! Luciano Spalletti agrees to take over at Juventus

An official announcement is coming soon.

The "Old Lady" didn't stay without a head coach for long.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Turin's Juventus has reached an agreement with 66-year-old Luciano Spalletti to appoint him as the club's new head coach.

Reports indicate that the deal has already been finalized, and according to Romano, the contract runs through June 2026, with an option to extend if the Bianconeri's results satisfy management.

Fabrizio adds that, at this stage, all documents are being reviewed by lawyers, after which the appointment will be made official.

Throughout his coaching career, Luciano Spalletti has managed clubs such as Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Inter, and Napoli. From 2023 to 2025, he also led the Italian national team.

