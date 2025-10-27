ES ES FR FR
Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor

Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor

Changes within the camp.
Today, 07:45
Miguel Solomons
Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor

Juventus suffered a 0–1 defeat to Lazio in Serie A, prompting the club’s hierarchy to lose patience with their head coach and decide that a change was necessary.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Juventus board has officially informed Igor Tudor of his dismissal. Massimo Brambilla will take over as interim coach while the management decides on the club’s next permanent appointment.

Juventus have officially confirmed that Igor Tudor has left his position as head coach. Alongside him, Ivan Javorčić, Tomislav Rogić, and Riccardo Ragniacci have also departed, meaning the entire coaching staff has exited the club.

Massimo Brambilla will take charge as interim coach and lead the team in their upcoming match against Udinese.

The defeat to Lazio marked Igor Tudor’s third consecutive loss in charge of Juventus, extending the team’s winless streak to eight matches. The side continues to struggle both defensively and offensively.

For context: Earlier reports indicated that Raffaele Palladino could become Juventus’ next head coach if the board decided to part ways with Igor Tudor. It is said that the Italian manager is ready to take charge of the club until the end of the season.

