Juventus have identified Tudor’s potential replacement if they decide to sack him

Another change on the touchline?
Football news Today, 03:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Juventus suffered a 0–2 defeat to Como in their latest Serie A fixture, prompting the club’s hierarchy to consider a managerial change.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Raffaele Palladino could become the next Juventus head coach should the board decide to part ways with Igor Tudor. The Italian coach is reportedly ready to take charge until the end of the season and maintains a strong relationship with sporting director Modesto, dating back to their playing days together at Monza.

Juventus currently sit seventh in the Serie A table with 12 points from seven matches — four points behind the leaders and three adrift of the top four.

Palladino has been without a club since leaving Fiorentina at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Reminder: Juventus recently confirmed that UEFA has launched an official investigation into the club over potential Financial Fair Play violations.

