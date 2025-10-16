ES ES FR FR
UEFA opens case against Juventus over possible financial fair play violation

The club faces a fine and a ban on registering new players for European competitions
Football news Today, 11:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
UEFA opens case against Juventus over possible financial fair play violation https://x.com/DiMarzio/status/1978841511077748811

Juventus have confirmed that UEFA has launched an official investigation into the club over a potential breach of financial fair play limits.

Details: The review covers the period from 2022/23 to 2024/25 and was initiated after an analysis of the Turin club’s financial records.

In the club’s official statement, it says:

“On September 18, the team received notification from UEFA about the initiation of proceedings related to a possible violation of the Football Earning Rule parameter over a three-year period. The outcome of the investigation, which will also take into account forecasts for the current and upcoming seasons, is expected in spring 2026.”

According to preliminary reports, Juventus could face a minor financial penalty and possible sporting restrictions, such as a ban on registering new players for European competitions. However, the club does not expect any severe consequences and believes that any potential sanctions will not significantly affect the team’s operations.

Reminder: Barcelona and Bayern have entered the race for Vlahović, as the Serbian striker could leave Juventus for free this summer.

