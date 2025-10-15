ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pisa vs Verona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 18, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Pisa vs Verona prediction Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images
On Saturday, October 18, in the seventh round of Serie A, a clash of the league's underdogs awaits: Pisa will host Verona on their home ground. For more details about both teams and the likely outcome, read on in our coverage.

Match preview

After a hard-fought draw against Atalanta in the opening round, where Pisa held on for a 1-1 result, the team suffered four consecutive defeats (one of which was in the cup), scoring just two goals. After six rounds, the side led by the legendary Alberto Gilardino sits at the bottom of the table in 20th place, with just two points to their name.

From rounds two to six, Pisa lost to Roma (0-1), Udinese (0-1), Napoli (2-3), and were thrashed away by Bologna, conceding four unanswered goals. There was a glimmer of hope in round five: against Fiorentina, Pisa showed resilience in defense and attempted to play counterattacking football, but couldn’t find the net, resulting in a goalless 0-0 draw. Gilardino continues his search for balance within the squad, but so far, his goals seem out of reach.

Verona started the campaign slightly better than their rivals: in six matches, they’ve drawn three times and are 18th in the standings, one point ahead of Pisa. Things have taken a turn for the worse since the summer transfer window, where the team failed to make significant reinforcements.

The first four rounds didn’t look disastrous: draws against Udinese (1-1), a solid Cremonese (0-0), and Juventus at home (1-1) provided some optimism, despite a heavy 0-4 defeat to Lazio. However, in the next two rounds, Verona lost again: to Roma (0-2) and newly promoted Sassuolo (0-1). The team has scored just two goals in six games, the worst attacking record in the league.

Probable lineups

Pisa: Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi; Toure, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Nzola
Verona: Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Serdar, Akpra Akpro, Bernede, Bradaric; Giovane, Orban

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The two previous meetings between these teams ended in draws
  • Pisa have not won a single match in Serie A
  • Verona are also still searching for their first league victory

Prediction

Both teams have looked critically weak in attack: together, they've scored just five goals in 12 matches. I don't expect this trend to change in their head-to-head encounter. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at 1.6

