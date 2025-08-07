Here we go! Lucas Chevalier set to join PSG

It looks like Donnarumma's departure is inevitable.

Details: Today, the legendary insider Fabrizio Romano posted his trademark "Here we go"—this time about 23-year-old Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier moving to PSG.

According to Romano, the Parisian club will pay around €40 million for Chevalier, with a five-year contract in place. The player is set to undergo his medical in Paris this coming weekend, after which he will sign the official agreement.

Lucas Chevalier is a Lille academy product, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career.

Last season, he played 48 matches for Lille, keeping 13 clean sheets. Transfermarkt values his market price at €30 million.

🚨🔴🔵 Lucas Chevalier to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Deal in place for the French GK to join PSG.



Five year contract to Chevalier, fee over €40m to Lille with medical tests to follow this week.



New goalkeeper for Luis Enrique, as L’Équipe and Le Parisien report. pic.twitter.com/xmnADRrUFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2025

Reminder: Shocking decision from Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG