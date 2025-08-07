Here we go! Lucas Chevalier set to join PSG
It looks like Donnarumma's departure is inevitable.
Details: Today, the legendary insider Fabrizio Romano posted his trademark "Here we go"—this time about 23-year-old Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier moving to PSG.
According to Romano, the Parisian club will pay around €40 million for Chevalier, with a five-year contract in place. The player is set to undergo his medical in Paris this coming weekend, after which he will sign the official agreement.
Lucas Chevalier is a Lille academy product, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career.
Last season, he played 48 matches for Lille, keeping 13 clean sheets. Transfermarkt values his market price at €30 million.
