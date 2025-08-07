RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Here we go! Lucas Chevalier set to join PSG

Here we go! Lucas Chevalier set to join PSG

Deal on the home stretch.
Football news Today, 10:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lucas Chevalier in the Lille line-up Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

It looks like Donnarumma's departure is inevitable.

Details: Today, the legendary insider Fabrizio Romano posted his trademark "Here we go"—this time about 23-year-old Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier moving to PSG.

According to Romano, the Parisian club will pay around €40 million for Chevalier, with a five-year contract in place. The player is set to undergo his medical in Paris this coming weekend, after which he will sign the official agreement.

Lucas Chevalier is a Lille academy product, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career.

Last season, he played 48 matches for Lille, keeping 13 clean sheets. Transfermarkt values his market price at €30 million.

Reminder: Shocking decision from Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG

Related teams and leagues
Lille Lille Schedule Lille News Lille Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores