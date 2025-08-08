Hansi Flick to miss one UEFA match and fined

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Decision from UEFA.
Football news Today, 11:32
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona reached the semifinals of last season's UEFA Champions League but fell short against Inter. Now, there's more unwelcome news for the club.

Details: It has emerged that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will miss the next UEFA-sanctioned match and has been fined €20,000. The reason cited is a violation of general conduct principles and basic standards of respect.

Recently, reports have surfaced that Barcelona stars Pablo Gavi and Fermín López are allegedly embroiled in a conflict due to disagreements arising between their girlfriends.

Reminder: The conflict between Marc-André ter Stegen and Barcelona has already become public, forcing the club to make official announcements regarding recent decisions. Barcelona has officially stripped the German goalkeeper of the captain's armband.

