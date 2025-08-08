Hansi Flick to miss one UEFA match and fined

Barcelona reached the semifinals of last season's UEFA Champions League but fell short against Inter. Now, there's more unwelcome news for the club.

Details: It has emerged that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will miss the next UEFA-sanctioned match and has been fined €20,000. The reason cited is a violation of general conduct principles and basic standards of respect.

Recently, reports have surfaced that Barcelona stars Pablo Gavi and Fermín López are allegedly embroiled in a conflict due to disagreements arising between their girlfriends.

Reminder: The conflict between Marc-André ter Stegen and Barcelona has already become public, forcing the club to make official announcements regarding recent decisions. Barcelona has officially stripped the German goalkeeper of the captain's armband.