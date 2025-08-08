RU RU ES ES FR FR
Scandalous. Rumor has it Gavi and Fermín López have fallen out due to rivalry between their girlfriends

Could negatively affect team atmosphere
Lifestyle Today, 09:25
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Fermin Lopez and Gavi in a game for Barcelona Photo: https://x.com/BarcaUniversal / Author unknown

Barcelona stars Pablo Gavi and Fermín López are reportedly at odds following alleged tensions between their girlfriends, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Recently, Fermín posted a cryptic message in his Instagram stories, which he deleted just minutes later. Speculation suggests it was directed at Gavi and his girlfriend Ana Pelayo.

“Bad people never win. Nor do those who turn their backs, who make betrayal a way of life and cowardice their motto. They lose every day, because the mask they put on every morning will eventually come off, and in the end they show the world who they really are,” Fermín wrote.

Rumors of a rift between the players have been fueled by the fact that Fermín López was one of the few who didn’t publicly congratulate Gavi on his recent birthday.

Both players have yet to comment on the situation.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
