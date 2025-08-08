RU RU ES ES FR FR
How do we rate the outfit? Lamine Yamal shows off unusual footwear

Always in step with the latest fashion trends
Lifestyle Today, 03:42
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in a fashionable outfit Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is known for his sharp sense of style, always experimenting with bold outfits and unique fashion statements. This time, he made a splash in an Instagram video posted by teammate Ronald Araújo, sporting some rather unusual boots.

Araújo shared an Instagram story where Yamal appears dressed to impress—but with footwear that definitely raised some eyebrows. The video was captioned, "How do we rate the outfit? 😂", inviting fans to judge his teammate's look.

Lamine then reposted Ronald's video to his own Instagram stories, adding his own verdict: “10000000/10” stars. Clearly, the young forward is confident in his fashion choices, even as his teammates playfully tease him about his daring style.

A quick reminder: Barcelona’s new season kicks off soon, with the squad heading to Mallorca for their La Liga opener on August 16. Before that, the Catalans will play one more pre-season friendly, taking on Italian side Como on August 10.

