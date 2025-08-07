One of Barcelona’s key players set to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s team
The deal will be finalized soon.
Football news Today, 13:34Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Cristiano is gathering some serious talent around him.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 34-year-old Barcelona centre-back Iñigo Martínez is set to become an Al-Nassr player in the near future.
The agreement is expected to be for one season with an option to extend.
Last season, Martínez made 46 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. The portal Transfermarkt values his transfer at 5 million euros.
Recall, Martínez joined Barça in 2023 as a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao.
Reminder: Trusted allies! Cristiano Ronaldo demands the signing of Greenwood
