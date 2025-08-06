Larne vs Santa Clara: Will Santa Clara secure the advantage in the first leg?

Prediction on game Santa Clara Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Northern Irish side Larne will host Portuguese outfit Santa Clara on Thursday, August 7, at 21:00 Central European Time. The clash is part of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. We bring you a betting tip for this encounter.

Larne vs Santa Clara: Match preview

Larne began their Europa Conference League qualification journey from the very first round, meaning their season has been in full swing since early July. They started out against Latvia's Auda. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, and in the away match, the Northern Irish side advanced on penalties after another 0-0 stalemate. The same script played out in the second round: a 0-0 home draw, a draw away, and a win on penalties. Larne's domestic campaign is set to kick off on August 10 with the opening round of the Northern Ireland Premiership.

Santa Clara entered the qualifiers later, starting from the second round, where they faced Croatian side Varazdin. The Portuguese team lost the first leg 1-2, conceding the second goal in the 85th minute. However, in the return leg at home, Santa Clara delivered a quality performance, confidently winning 2-0 to secure their place in the next round. The new Liga Portugal season for Santa Clara will also begin on August 10. The team hasn't played any other official matches yet.

Match facts and head-to-head

Larne are unbeaten in their last ten matches.

Santa Clara have lost just once in their previous five fixtures.

The Portuguese side have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches.

Larne haven't lost at home since March 2025.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Probable lineups

Larne: Ferguson; Cosgrove, Donnelly, Nolan, Graham; Randall, Gallagher, Sloan; Bent, O'Connor, McKendry

Santa Clara: Batista; Pereira, Venancio, Rocha; Vitor, Adriano, Ferreira, Soares; Lopes, Wendel, G. Silva

Prediction

Santa Clara compete in a more challenging league and boast a higher-quality squad. Larne have yet to win a home match in this qualification campaign, and it looks like this streak will continue. My pick: Santa Clara to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.82.