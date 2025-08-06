RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Larne vs Santa Clara: Will Santa Clara secure the advantage in the first leg?

Larne vs Santa Clara: Will Santa Clara secure the advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Larne vs Santa Clara prediction Photo: https://x.com/cd_santaclara
Larne
Larne Larne Schedule Larne Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Ballymena, Ballymena Showgrounds
Santa Clara
Santa Clara Santa Clara Schedule Santa Clara News Santa Clara Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Santa Clara Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Northern Irish side Larne will host Portuguese outfit Santa Clara on Thursday, August 7, at 21:00 Central European Time. The clash is part of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. We bring you a betting tip for this encounter.

Larne vs Santa Clara: Match preview

Larne began their Europa Conference League qualification journey from the very first round, meaning their season has been in full swing since early July. They started out against Latvia's Auda. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, and in the away match, the Northern Irish side advanced on penalties after another 0-0 stalemate. The same script played out in the second round: a 0-0 home draw, a draw away, and a win on penalties. Larne's domestic campaign is set to kick off on August 10 with the opening round of the Northern Ireland Premiership.

Santa Clara entered the qualifiers later, starting from the second round, where they faced Croatian side Varazdin. The Portuguese team lost the first leg 1-2, conceding the second goal in the 85th minute. However, in the return leg at home, Santa Clara delivered a quality performance, confidently winning 2-0 to secure their place in the next round. The new Liga Portugal season for Santa Clara will also begin on August 10. The team hasn't played any other official matches yet.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Larne are unbeaten in their last ten matches.
  • Santa Clara have lost just once in their previous five fixtures.
  • The Portuguese side have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches.
  • Larne haven't lost at home since March 2025.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Larne: Ferguson; Cosgrove, Donnelly, Nolan, Graham; Randall, Gallagher, Sloan; Bent, O'Connor, McKendry
  • Santa Clara: Batista; Pereira, Venancio, Rocha; Vitor, Adriano, Ferreira, Soares; Lopes, Wendel, G. Silva

Prediction

Santa Clara compete in a more challenging league and boast a higher-quality squad. Larne have yet to win a home match in this qualification campaign, and it looks like this streak will continue. My pick: Santa Clara to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Santa Clara Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lille vs Venezia prediction Club Friendlies Today, 11:00 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.72 Venezia Recommended 1xBet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Bet now Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.72 Virtus Acquaviva Bet now Mostbet
Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 AEK Athens Recommended Melbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.59 Arda Kardzhali Bet now Melbet
Banik Ostrava vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.9 Austria Wien Bet now 1xBet
Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Riga FC Odds: 1.9 Beitar Jerusalem Recommended Melbet
Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Silkeborg Odds: 1.67 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Viking Odds: 1.65 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:09 Carragher believes Liverpool shouldn't pay £150 million for Isak Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Morecambe fans urge Tyson Fury to save their club from bankruptcy Football news Today, 07:59 Zinedine Zidane returns to the dugout! The Frenchman's new team revealed Tennis news Today, 07:48 Svitolina faces backlash from haters after defeat to Osaka Biathlon News Today, 07:32 Wow! The Bø brothers are making a comeback at the Milan Olympics Football news Today, 07:18 Forgotten Liverpool and Arsenal star could return to England from abroad Lifestyle Today, 07:10 A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym Lifestyle Today, 06:47 Neymar shares an adorable photo of his 1-month-old daughter in a Santos jersey Football news Today, 06:33 Napoli plotting audacious raid on Serie A rival Football news Today, 06:28 RIP. Ukrainian footballer Volodymyr Bilotserkovets dies at 25
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores