Goalkeeper of Chelsea could move to Monaco

Monaco is showing interest in Chelsea and Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to Get French Football News.

According to the source, Monaco is interested in signing the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. Mendy could potentially replace German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who will return to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell. Mendy may be open to the transfer as he has lost his place in the starting lineup at Chelsea.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Mendy has played 12 matches in all competitions for Chelsea and conceded 17 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.