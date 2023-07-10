EN RU
Main News Galatasaray may buy 2022 world champion

Galatasaray may buy 2022 world champion

Football news Today, 08:20
Galatasaray may buy 2022 world champion Photo: Instagram Leandro Paredes / Author unknown

Стambul-based "Galatasaray" is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and Argentine national team player Leandro Paredes, according to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Turkish club has offered a contract to the 29-year-old player that would be valid until the summer of 2027. PSG is willing to sell the midfielder as he is not part of the plans of the team's new head coach, Luis Enrique. The Parisians value the Argentine at around €20 million.

Paredes has been playing for PSG since January 2019. In the past season, the midfielder played for Juventus on loan. He participated in 35 matches across all competitions for the Italian club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2024.

Since 2017, Paredes has represented the Argentine national team. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He is the winner of the Copa America 2021 and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

