Galatasaray aims to get the most out of Manchester City: official bid submitted for Manuel Akanji

It's not just about Ederson.
Football news Today, 04:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Turkish giants are making serious moves to bolster their squad.

Details: According to renowned Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray have submitted an official offer to Manchester City not only for Ederson, but also for 30-year-old central defender Manuel Akanji.

It is reported that City responded positively to the offer, and the player's representative is set to arrive in Istanbul this week to begin official negotiations.

Earlier reports indicated that Galatasaray had also tabled a bid for the City goalkeeper Ederson.

Last season, Akanji featured in 40 matches across all competitions for Manchester City. His current deal runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at 28 million euros by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Manchester City received a bid for Ederson from Galatasaray

