RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season?

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction Photo: https://x.com/ChippaUnitedFC
Chippa United
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
19 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy Schedule TS Galaxy News TS Galaxy Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the third round of the Betway Championship, Chippa United will face TS Galaxy on Tuesday, August 19, with kickoff set for 19:30 CET. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Match preview

Chippa United haven’t started the new season as well as they’d hoped. In the opening round, they managed to snatch a point from reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-1 draw. But in their next outing, they travelled to Betway Championship newcomers Durban City and suffered a narrow 0-1 loss, conceding in the 88th minute. The team currently sits 11th in the standings with just one point, but with the season only just underway, everything is still to play for.

TS Galaxy have also endured a difficult start, failing to pick up even a single point. In their first match, they hosted newcomers Durban City and fell 0-2. The following round saw them travel to Sekhukhune United for a tightly contested encounter, but again they came up short, losing 0-1. As a result, TS Galaxy are bottom of the table with zero points and a 0:3 goal difference after two rounds. Last season, however, TS Galaxy finished fifth and reached the MTN8 Cup quarterfinals, where they narrowly lost to Sekhukhune 2-3.

Match facts and H2H

  • Chippa United are winless in their last nine matches: four draws and five defeats.
  • TS Galaxy are also winless in nine straight games: three draws and six losses.
  • TS Galaxy have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches.
  • Chippa United haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches in a row.

Probable lineups

  • Chippa United: Nwabali, Modise, Kammies, Ndlovu, Konkobe, Siabi, Mosele, Mfekane, Bonani, Sithole, Matrose
  • TS Galaxy: Tape, Ndamane, Sibande, Letsoenyo, Mahlangu, Mvelase, Mbunjana, Dithejane, Maduna, Motaung, Letsoalo

Prediction

Both sides have endured disappointing starts and will be eager to grab their first win. However, a high-scoring affair looks unlikely—between them, they’ve managed just one goal in four matches. We suggest a bet on total under 2 goals at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dynamo Dresden vs Mainz 05 prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup? Dynamo Dresden Odds: 1.88 Mainz 05 Recommended Melbet
Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Spezia Odds: 1.65 Sampdoria Bet now Mostbet
South Africa vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 South Africa vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 South Africa Odds: 1.9 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Algeria vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Algeria vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 August 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.5 Niger Recommended Mostbet
RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any fight against Dortmund? RW Essen Odds: 1.75 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Carrarese prediction Coppa Italia Today, 14:45 Udinese vs Carrarese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Udinese Odds: 1.82 Carrarese Bet now 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Cincinnati Open АТР Today, 15:00 Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - August 18, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.58 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended Melbet
Elche vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Elche vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Elche Odds: 1.92 Real Betis Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Everton prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Leeds vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Leeds Odds: 2.24 Everton Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 2.1 FC Porto Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Modena prediction Coppa Italia Today, 15:15 Torino vs Modena prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Torino Odds: 1.6 Modena Bet now Mostbet
Al Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction Saudi Super Cup 19 aug 2025, 08:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ittihad Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores