In the third round of the Betway Championship, Chippa United will face TS Galaxy on Tuesday, August 19, with kickoff set for 19:30 CET. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Match preview

Chippa United haven’t started the new season as well as they’d hoped. In the opening round, they managed to snatch a point from reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-1 draw. But in their next outing, they travelled to Betway Championship newcomers Durban City and suffered a narrow 0-1 loss, conceding in the 88th minute. The team currently sits 11th in the standings with just one point, but with the season only just underway, everything is still to play for.

TS Galaxy have also endured a difficult start, failing to pick up even a single point. In their first match, they hosted newcomers Durban City and fell 0-2. The following round saw them travel to Sekhukhune United for a tightly contested encounter, but again they came up short, losing 0-1. As a result, TS Galaxy are bottom of the table with zero points and a 0:3 goal difference after two rounds. Last season, however, TS Galaxy finished fifth and reached the MTN8 Cup quarterfinals, where they narrowly lost to Sekhukhune 2-3.

Match facts and H2H

Chippa United are winless in their last nine matches: four draws and five defeats.

TS Galaxy are also winless in nine straight games: three draws and six losses.

TS Galaxy have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches.

Chippa United haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches in a row.

Probable lineups

Chippa United: Nwabali, Modise, Kammies, Ndlovu, Konkobe, Siabi, Mosele, Mfekane, Bonani, Sithole, Matrose

TS Galaxy: Tape, Ndamane, Sibande, Letsoenyo, Mahlangu, Mvelase, Mbunjana, Dithejane, Maduna, Motaung, Letsoalo

Prediction

Both sides have endured disappointing starts and will be eager to grab their first win. However, a high-scoring affair looks unlikely—between them, they’ve managed just one goal in four matches. We suggest a bet on total under 2 goals at odds of 1.61.