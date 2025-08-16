RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester City receive offer for Ederson from Galatasaray

Goalkeeper may leave the club
Transfer news Today, 05:58
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ederson celebrates victory Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Galatasaray are making a move to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Turkish champions Galatasaray have submitted an offer to Manchester City for the transfer of the Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson. The Turkish side have tabled a €10 million bid for the 31-year-old. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

The player himself is open to joining the Turkish club and is seriously considering a change of scenery. Should Ederson decide to leave, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma—who has long been on City's radar—would be lined up as his replacement.

Worth it: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

Last season, Ederson featured in 40 matches across all competitions, conceding 54 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. The Brazilian's current contract with Manchester City runs until June 2026, while Transfermarkt values him at €20 million.

See also: Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma

