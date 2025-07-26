RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gabriel Jesus could return to Brazil. Flamengo want to loan the Arsenal forward

Gabriel Jesus could return to Brazil. Flamengo want to loan the Arsenal forward

The Brazilian striker may be heading home
Today, 10:08
Jan Novak
Gabriel Jesus could return to Brazil. Flamengo want to loan the Arsenal forward Photo: cadenaSER

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus could be set for a surprise switch from Europe back to Brazil, as Flamengo are actively negotiating a loan deal despite the serious injury he suffered earlier this year.

According to RTI Esporte, the Brazilian giants have already made contact with the player and received his preliminary approval for the move. The proposed agreement would see the striker join on loan, with his wages split 50-50 between the Brazilian and English clubs.

Following an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept Jesus sidelined since January, and the arrival of Viktor Gyökeres, the Brazilian risks losing his spot in the squad. Additionally, increased competition from Havertz further clouds his prospects for game time in the crucial season leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal
Flamengo
