French president promised to ask Mbappe to stay at PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to personally influence PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to stay with the Parisian club.

According to RMC Sport, Macron is being asked to do so by the club's fans.

"I will try to insist on it," the head of state replied.

Earlier it was reported that Mbappe is ready to leave the Paris club.

Recall that Real Madrid is interested in the services of the Frenchman.