RU RU NG NG
Main News Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans

Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans

Football news Today, 02:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Photo: PSG Twitter/Author unknown

On Thursday, October 5, the Disciplinary Committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP) decided to punish a group of PSG players.

The committee suspended players Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa for one match.

All of them received punishment for using offensive words against fans after the match of the 6th round of Ligue 1 against Marseille (4:0).

The message about the punishment of the players was posted on the official website of the French league.

In addition, PSG fans were accused of homophobic chants at the Parc des Princes stadium during the match with Marseille. The committee decided to close one of the stands at the Paris team's stadium for one match and also maintain the suspended sentence for one game.

Interestingly, all four players featured in this story recently publicly apologized on their social networks for offensive chants directed at Marseille fans.

In the next round of Ligue 1, PSG will play against Rennes away. The meeting will take place on October 8.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known Football news Today, 00:16 Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football Football news Today, 00:13 Mourinho leaves club football: he has chosen a new job
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023