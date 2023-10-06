Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans

On Thursday, October 5, the Disciplinary Committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP) decided to punish a group of PSG players.

The committee suspended players Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa for one match.

All of them received punishment for using offensive words against fans after the match of the 6th round of Ligue 1 against Marseille (4:0).

The message about the punishment of the players was posted on the official website of the French league.

In addition, PSG fans were accused of homophobic chants at the Parc des Princes stadium during the match with Marseille. The committee decided to close one of the stands at the Paris team's stadium for one match and also maintain the suspended sentence for one game.

Interestingly, all four players featured in this story recently publicly apologized on their social networks for offensive chants directed at Marseille fans.

In the next round of Ligue 1, PSG will play against Rennes away. The meeting will take place on October 8.