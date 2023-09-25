RU RU NG NG
Four PSG players may be disqualified for insulting opponents

Four PSG players shouted insults at the opponent during the celebration of the victory over Marseille, reports Le Parisien.

The league will begin an investigation into the incident that occurred after the game. In the euphoria of the easy victory over Marseille, several Parisian players were caught on video shouting offensive chants as they celebrated with their crowd. In front of the stands, as a young Warren Zaire-Emery sang the classic "All together we will sing" into a megaphone, at least four Paris players - Randal Kolo Mouani, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Lewin Kurzawa - were caught on video. Free Ligue 1 cameras sing "Marseillais, f@ck your mother" during the song's chorus.

The league will consider this issue on Wednesday, if these facts are proven, PSG players may be disqualified. Or they may require more time to fully understand.

In 2011, Marseille defender Taye Taiwo was disqualified for a similar song, only about PSG.

We will remind you that PSG dealt with Marseille without problems, scoring four goals.

