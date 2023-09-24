PSG defeated Marseille

As part of the sixth round of the French Ligue 1, PSG hosted Marseille at home. The teams approached this match occupying adjacent places in the championship standings. Paris, having lost to Nice in the last round, was in 7th position, with 8 points in its asset. Marseille, who recently changed their head coach again, is one line higher.

The teams started without excessive caution and in the 8th minute the hosts already took the lead. Achraf Hakimi executed the free kick perfectly, sending the ball right into the top corner of the Marseille goal. And towards the end of the first half, newcomer Kolo Muani, who replaced the injured Kylian Mbappe, scored his first goal in a Parisian shirt. The forward turned out to be the quickest in the visitors' penalty area and was the first to finish.

At the very beginning of the second half of the meeting, Goncalo Ramos scored his debut goal for PSG. The Portuguese headed in Dembele's cross – 3:0. And at the very end of the meeting, the forward scored a double, assisted by Kolo Muani.

PSG - Marseille - 4:0.

Goals: 1:0 - Hakimi 8, 2:0 – Kolo Muani 37, 3:0 - Goncalo Ramos 47, 4:0 - Goncalo Ramos 89.

With this win, PSG moved up to 4th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are now 2 points behind surprise leaders Brest.