Flood reaction. Newcastle fans turned up for Man United match in original costumes

Yesterday, Manchester United triumphed over Newcastle (3-2) in a home match of the 34th round of the English Premier League, but some visiting fans certainly had a good time.

After the previous "Red Devils" match against Arsenal, a video went viral online showing the Old Trafford roof leaking heavily due to torrential rain, creating a veritable flood in the stadium.

As a result, one Newcastle fan decided to come to Manchester wearing flippers, and an elderly couple of supporters donned special swimming goggles for the game.

Real football banter is back lmaooo https://t.co/i76k28cCPo — 🔗 (@Gideoomatic) May 16, 2024

Newcastle fans wearing goggles after Old Trafford’s leak last game 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZodyfOnjVd — george (@StokeyyG2) May 15, 2024

Following yesterday's defeat, Newcastle has significantly complicated their quest for sixth place, which grants a spot in the Europa League. Eddie Howe's team now trails Chelsea by three points with just one round remaining in the season.