Flood reaction. Newcastle fans turned up for Man United match in original costumes
Yesterday, Manchester United triumphed over Newcastle (3-2) in a home match of the 34th round of the English Premier League, but some visiting fans certainly had a good time.
After the previous "Red Devils" match against Arsenal, a video went viral online showing the Old Trafford roof leaking heavily due to torrential rain, creating a veritable flood in the stadium.
As a result, one Newcastle fan decided to come to Manchester wearing flippers, and an elderly couple of supporters donned special swimming goggles for the game.
Following yesterday's defeat, Newcastle has significantly complicated their quest for sixth place, which grants a spot in the Europa League. Eddie Howe's team now trails Chelsea by three points with just one round remaining in the season.