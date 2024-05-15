Manchester United – Newcastle Predicted line-ups and latest news

RU RU
On 15 May, there will be a rescheduled match of the 34th round of the Premier League between Manchester United and Newcastle, which could determine the fate of the tickets to the European tournaments through the championship itself.

For the Magpies, a win at Old Trafford would mean almost 99 per cent participation in the European competitions. It is very likely to be Conference League qualification, although Eddie Howe's side still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League group stage.

The Mancunians have a much more difficult situation. Defeats to Crystal Palace (0:4) and Arsenal (0:1), as well as a 1:1 draw with Burnley in the last three matches, have pushed Erik ten Hag's team away from the European tournaments zone and Manchester United are three points behind Newcastle. But, we remember about the Manchester derby in the FA Cup final on 25 May.

Both Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe are unable to put together an optimal squad for today's match, as both teams are suffering from an injury epidemic this season. The good news for Manchester United fans is that Lisandro Martínez may play against Newcastle.

Manchester United recently said goodbye to Raphael Varane and the Red Devils manager has revealed whether he will be counting on the Frenchman for the final games of the season:

"We are counting on him. Definitely not today, but we are hoping for the game against Brighton on Sunday, well, and of course, the FA Cup final against Manchester City."

The Newcastle head coach, on the other hand, assessed the possibility of Nick Pope, who is gradually recovering from a shoulder injury, playing against Manchester United:

"Nick is a player who has come back from a serious injury, which is a big problem for a goalkeeper's body. He is still gaining fitness from the training sessions he has been undergoing. I'm honoured with how he looks and how he's gaining with each session. Before every game I have to make decisions and this will be another one."

The Dailysports team have put together tentative line-ups for you, based on the head coaches' statements before the match and their selections for previous matches.

Manchester United's predictable line-up

Onana - Dalot, Evans, Casemiro, Van Bissaka - Mainoo, McTominay - Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo - Højlund

Newcastle's predictable line-up

Dubravka - Hall, Burn, Krafth, Livramento - Anderson, Guimarães, Joelinton - Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

The rescheduled match of the 34th round of Premier League Manchester United - Newcastle will be held on 15 May. The starting whistle at Old Trafford will sound at 21:00 CET.

