Felix took a pay cut to move to Barcelona

Joao Felix took a pay cut to join Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

During the presentation of the newcomer, Barcelona sporting director Deco said they did not think they would be able to sign the Portuguese in the conditions they found themselves in. At Atlético, Felix receives 14 million euros before taxes. However, Barcelona could not afford such a salary. Joao publicly expressed his desire to move to Barcelona, so he had to adjust to this reality. However, Felix said that it was his childhood dream to be in Barcelona, despite the financial losses.

According to sources who were close to this deal, Felix will receive half as much in Barcelona as in Atlético. He also signed a new contract with the Mattress Firm until 2029 before leaving to help the club reduce their depreciation costs and make a move to Barcelona possible. Despite the fact that Atlético have given their player to a direct competitor, they will pay less for Felix. Also, the Portuguese player wants to stay in Catalonia for many years, despite a one-year lease without the right to buy.