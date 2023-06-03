Famous Ukrainian coach spoke out about the failures of Mudryk
Football news
Photo: Chelsea Twitter
Famous Ukrainian coach Vitaly Kvartsyanyy expressed his opinion about Mykhailo Mudryk.
Our Chelsea player is seriously criticized for the unsuccessful game in the second half of the season.
"Mudrik doesn't play often enough. He has the potential to be one of the best players in Europe or in the world in a year. However, right now he's getting little game practice with his team," Kvartsyanyi told Brutal Football.
Mudrik moved to England in the winter of 2021 for 70 million euros. He managed to play 15 matches and gave two assists.
