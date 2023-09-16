Fabio Grosso takes charge of Lyon

French Lyon has finally decided on a new coach. On its official website, the club announced the appointment of the 45-year-old Italian specialist as the team's head coach. Contract until June 30 next year with the possibility of extension for another season.

Lyon was without a coach for almost a week after Laurent Blanc stopped working with the club by mutual agreement. There have been a lot of rumors about his successor over the past few days. Former Chelsea mentors Frank Lampard and Graham Potter, as well as Julen Lopetegui and Oliver Glasner were associated with the “weavers”. A little later, an option appeared with Gattuso, who was already ready to get to work. But in the end, the management chose another Italian.

Fabio Grosso became the world champion in the Italian national team in 2006. It was he who scored the decisive penalty in the post-match series of the final with France. When he was a player, Fabio managed to spend several years at the club that he will now coach. Then he became the first Italian footballer in the history of the team, and now the first Italian coach. Grosso won the Italian Serie B with Frosinone last season as coach.

Lyon had a bad start to the season. The team is located at the bottom of the standings with 1 point in its asset.

Grosso will make his debut in tomorrow's home match against Le Havre.