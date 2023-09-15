Another coach refused to lead Lyon

RU RU NG NG
German specialist Oliver Glasner refused to lead Lyon, reports L'Equipe.

The former Eintracht boss turned down the offer after watching the team's opening games in Ligue 1. The scale of the challenge expected of him at Lyon is reportedly high. In addition, Graham Potter refused to become the manager of Lyon after discussions with the owners of the club. Also, Lyon is considering Frank Lampard for the post of head coach.

We will remind that Lyon fired the head coach Laurent Blanc after the defeat by PSG 1:4. He led the French team in October 2022, replacing Peter Boss. The contract was calculated until 2024, but due to a bad start in Ligue 1, the management decided to release Blanc. In the opening four rounds, Lyon suffered three defeats and one draw. Moreover, the team scored only three goals and conceded ten goals.

Among the candidates for the position of manager, Genaro Gattuso and Graham Potter have already been considered. As you know, the latter refused to lead the French team after a meeting with the owner, John Textor.

