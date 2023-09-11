Club of League 1 dismissed the manager

Lyon has fired its manager Laurent Blanc, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported with reference to Canal+.

According to information, the French club decided to fire the manager of the team, Laurent Blanc. The French specialist will soon be fired. Lyon is already in talks with candidates for the post of manager.

We will remind that Laurent Blanc led the French team in October 2022, he replaced Peter Boss. The contract was calculated until 2024, however, due to a poor start in Ligue 1, the management decided to release Blanc. In the opening four rounds, Lyon suffered three defeats and one draw. Moreover, the team scored only three goals and conceded ten goals.

Blanc made a name for himself when he won Ligue 1 with Bordeaux in the 2008-2009 season. Then he headed the French national team where he spent two years from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, Blanc was invited to become the manager of PSG. He coached the Parisians until 2016, where they became three-time champions of France, also won the French Cup, the French League Cup and the Super Cup.

Before Lyon, he spent two years in Qatar, coaching Er-Rayan.