RU RU NG NG
Main News Club of League 1 dismissed the manager

Club of League 1 dismissed the manager

Football news Today, 09:09
Clubs of League 1 dismissed the manager Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Lyon has fired its manager Laurent Blanc, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported with reference to Canal+.

According to information, the French club decided to fire the manager of the team, Laurent Blanc. The French specialist will soon be fired. Lyon is already in talks with candidates for the post of manager.

We will remind that Laurent Blanc led the French team in October 2022, he replaced Peter Boss. The contract was calculated until 2024, however, due to a poor start in Ligue 1, the management decided to release Blanc. In the opening four rounds, Lyon suffered three defeats and one draw. Moreover, the team scored only three goals and conceded ten goals.

Blanc made a name for himself when he won Ligue 1 with Bordeaux in the 2008-2009 season. Then he headed the French national team where he spent two years from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, Blanc was invited to become the manager of PSG. He coached the Parisians until 2016, where they became three-time champions of France, also won the French Cup, the French League Cup and the Super Cup.

Before Lyon, he spent two years in Qatar, coaching Er-Rayan.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Lyon Ligue 1 France
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Yesterday, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:52 Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the West Ham defender Football news Today, 09:09 Clubs of League 1 dismissed the manager Football news Today, 08:20 Nagelsmann is the main favorite for the post of manager of the German national team Football news Today, 07:36 The Chelsea rookie could miss up to six weeks with an injury Football news Today, 06:42 Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back Football news Today, 06:11 It's not Messi vs. Ronaldo. Holland made a statement about his confrontation with Mbappe Football news Today, 05:18 Two Italian players will miss the match against Ukraine Football news Today, 04:47 The head of the Spanish Football Federation resigned after kissing a football player Football news Today, 03:20 Gambia national team has become another participant in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 02:14 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games
Sport Predictions
Football Today Armenia vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023