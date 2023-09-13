Frank Lampard is on the list of contenders for the post of manager of Lyon

Ligue 1 team Lyon is considering the appointment of Frankie Lampard as head coach, reports 90min.

Lyon are eyeing former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. The owner of the club has great respect for the coach's work. Frank Lampard remains out of a job after completing his stint with Chelsea in the 2022-23 season. He started last season at Everton but was sacked in January as the Toffees were in serious danger of relegation to the Championship. Before that, the English specialist spent one and a half years in Chelsea. Lampard led the team to the Champions League and the FA Cup final.

We will remind that Lyon fired the head coach Laurent Blanc after the defeat by PSG 1:4. In general, the team did not finish the season well, with three defeats and one draw in four matches.

Among the candidates for the post of manager, Genaro Gattuso and Graham Potter have already been considered. As you know, the latter refused to lead the French team after a meeting with the owner John Textor.