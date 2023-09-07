RU RU NG NG
Main News Potter could get an interesting job in France

Potter could get an interesting job in France

Football news Today, 03:00
Photo: Chelsea Twitter

The French club "Lyon" plans to invite the English specialist Graham Potter to the post of coach instead of Laurent Blanc.

According to L'Equipe, the experienced Frenchman will leave the team in the near future.

According to the source, club owner John Textor has held talks with the former Brighton and Chelsea manager and agreed to appoint Potter.

“Lyon” disastrously bad start in the new season. In four rounds, the team scored only one point and the dismissal of the coach is only a matter of time.

Thiago Motta and William Still are considered as possible replacements for Blanc. Also on the list was Marcelo Gallardo, but he had already refused the French club.

English specialist Graham Potter is the main contender for the position. The Briton himself said that he would like to work in League 1.

According to the source, the first communication with the leadership of Lyon was constructive, but so far the coach has not made a final decision and took a break.

Note that Potter's last job was Chelsea, which he left in April of this year.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Lyon Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Football news Today, 03:52 Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter Football news Today, 03:30 Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club Football news Today, 03:00 Potter could get an interesting job in France Football news Today, 02:00 Ronaldo spoke about rivalry with Messi Football news Yesterday, 16:26 Candidates for the Women's Golden Ball have been named Football news Yesterday, 15:50 The Premier League team is negotiating with a sponsor from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:06 The nominees for the best young player award were announced Football news Yesterday, 14:45 Shortlist Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland & Mbappe here, but without Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:30 All nominees have been for the Lev Yashin Award announced
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023