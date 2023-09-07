Potter could get an interesting job in France

The French club "Lyon" plans to invite the English specialist Graham Potter to the post of coach instead of Laurent Blanc.

According to L'Equipe, the experienced Frenchman will leave the team in the near future.

According to the source, club owner John Textor has held talks with the former Brighton and Chelsea manager and agreed to appoint Potter.

“Lyon” disastrously bad start in the new season. In four rounds, the team scored only one point and the dismissal of the coach is only a matter of time.

Thiago Motta and William Still are considered as possible replacements for Blanc. Also on the list was Marcelo Gallardo, but he had already refused the French club.

English specialist Graham Potter is the main contender for the position. The Briton himself said that he would like to work in League 1.

According to the source, the first communication with the leadership of Lyon was constructive, but so far the coach has not made a final decision and took a break.

Note that Potter's last job was Chelsea, which he left in April of this year.