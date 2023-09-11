Gattuso is close to taking charge of the Ligue 1 club

RU RU NG NG
Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso is close to taking charge of Lyon, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

The Italian specialist is ready to return to the coaching bench, Gattuso is close to Ligue 1 team Lyon. Only a few details are missing for the manager to immediately fly to France and prepare the team for Sunday's match against Le Havre.

We will remind that on Monday, September 11, the French club decided to release Laurent Blanc. He led the French team in October 2022, he replaced Peter Boss. The contract was calculated until 2024, but due to a bad start in Ligue 1, the management decided to release Blanc. In the opening four rounds, Lyon suffered three defeats and one draw. Moreover, the team scored only three goals and conceded ten goals.

Gattuso started his career in 2013 with the Sion team from Switzerland. The last place of work was Fiorentina, which he headed in May 2021, but left this post a month later. According to sources, the reason for this was the club's poor transfer policy.

