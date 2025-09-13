RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed

Brazilian misses the match due to illness
Football news Today, 15:07
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed Photo: x.com/ChelsTransfer

London sides Chelsea and Brentford took to the pitch at the Community Stadium for their Premier League Matchweek 4 encounter.

Blues fans noticed before kick-off that the team’s new signing, Brazil’s rising star Estevao, was missing from the squad. The 18-year-old winger had just returned from international duty, and there had been no reports of injury or a knock.

Journalist Kieran Hill put all speculation to rest, revealing that the player is missing the game due to illness.

For the record, Estevao has already made 8 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. However, the talented forward is yet to find the net in the Premier League.

