Estevao left out of Chelsea squad for Brentford clash. Reason revealed

Brazilian misses the match due to illness

London sides Chelsea and Brentford took to the pitch at the Community Stadium for their Premier League Matchweek 4 encounter.

Blues fans noticed before kick-off that the team’s new signing, Brazil’s rising star Estevao, was missing from the squad. The 18-year-old winger had just returned from international duty, and there had been no reports of injury or a knock.

Journalist Kieran Hill put all speculation to rest, revealing that the player is missing the game due to illness.

For the record, Estevao has already made 8 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. However, the talented forward is yet to find the net in the Premier League.