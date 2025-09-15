Ex-PGMOL chief questions Brentford's late equalizer against Chelsea
In a recent Premier League clash, Brentford salvaged a point against Chelsea thanks to a dramatic goal by Fabio Carvalho in the 90+2nd minute. However, experts are raising eyebrows over the legitimacy of that goal.
Details: Keith Hackett, former head of PGMOL and ex-FIFA referee, stated that VAR officials should have checked the goal for a potential offside. This review did not happen, casting doubt on the goal's validity.
Quote: "I expected play to be stopped for a thorough review. Firstly, you cannot be offside from a throw-in. Then, the Brentford player was correctly positioned for the flick-on, and the Chelsea defender deliberately played the ball—at that moment, Carvalho was in an offside position.
The opportunity to use the VAR lines to precisely determine players' positions would have been useful, especially since VAR has semi-automated offside technology at its disposal. I certainly would have expected VAR intervention to check this. Since that did not happen, we're left questioning whether the goal should have stood," Hackett told Football Insider.