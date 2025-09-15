Ex-PGMOL chief questions Brentford's late equalizer against Chelsea

Raises concerns about VAR officials.

In a recent Premier League clash, Brentford salvaged a point against Chelsea thanks to a dramatic goal by Fabio Carvalho in the 90+2nd minute. However, experts are raising eyebrows over the legitimacy of that goal.

Details: Keith Hackett, former head of PGMOL and ex-FIFA referee, stated that VAR officials should have checked the goal for a potential offside. This review did not happen, casting doubt on the goal's validity.