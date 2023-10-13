England vs Australia: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Today, 04:56
Photo: facebook.com/EnglandTeam / Author unknown
During the first matches of October, the national team of England misses a tour in its qualification group. And the selection for the 2026 World Cup in Asia will start only in November. Therefore, both teams decided to fill the pause with a friendly match.
The game between England and Australia will take place in London at Wembley. The game will kick off at 20:45 GMT (19:45 London and 05:45 Sydney).
Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this match in your country.
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - Channel 4
- United States - Fox Soccer Plus
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS
- Angola - SuperSport
- Botswana - SuperSport
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Ireland - Channel 4
- Israel - Sport 2
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Panama - Star+
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- South Sudan - beIN SPORTS
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport
