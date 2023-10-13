England vs Australia: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

During the first matches of October, the national team of England misses a tour in its qualification group. And the selection for the 2026 World Cup in Asia will start only in November. Therefore, both teams decided to fill the pause with a friendly match.

The game between England and Australia will take place in London at Wembley. The game will kick off at 20:45 GMT (19:45 London and 05:45 Sydney).

Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this match in your country.

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Channel 4

United States - Fox Soccer Plus

Other countries: