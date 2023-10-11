England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The teams of England and Australia will meet each other in a friendly match. The battle will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, October 13, and will start at 20:45 CET.

England



The British team will have only one official match in October – that will be the battle against Italia on the 17th of October. Preparing for the higher mentioned confrontation, the founders of football are going to compete in a friendly match with the Australian national team.

England is doing well in the qualification for the Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate’s wards can book a ticket to Germany from the very 1st place in the group, already in the next match. I suspect that the friendly game will give the opportunity for the coach of “Three Lions” to check the nearest reserve.

Australia



Australia is preparing to kick off qualifying for the World Cup 2026 on November 21 against Palestine. Moreover, the Australian team will take part in the Asian Cup in January 2024.

Therefore, such a match will be useful for Graham Arnold’s wards, where they can test their strength in the battle against a pretty strong opponent. By the way, Australia will struggle with the rival from New Zealand after England.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• England has lost only 1 out of 12 previous matches.

• Australia has failed to win 3 matches in a row.

• The teams played against each other twice and exchanged the victories.

Prediction



It goes without saying that England is a real favourite of the following battle, but this is a friendly match where the teams will not put a huge emphasis on achieving a result. I think the confrontation will take place in a leisurely manner and with a minimum of goals. My bet is “total: under 3.0”.

