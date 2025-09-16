Ed Sheeran on Barcelona's kit: Catalan giants kick off partnership with the superstar

Another superstar set to feature on Barcelona’s kit.

Barcelona is gearing up for an extraordinary collaboration with British musician Ed Sheeran ahead of their pivotal season showdown against Real Madrid.

Details: According to RAC1, the superstar’s name will appear on the team’s match kit as part of the club’s ongoing tradition of teaming up with global artists through their partnership with Spotify.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 🎙️ @laiacopa



🔵🔴 ED SHEERAN és l'artista que lluirà a la samarreta del Barça en el Clàssic del 26 d'octubre



🎶 S'afegeix a Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay i Travis Scott

In previous seasons, Barcelona has already featured the names and logos of renowned musicians such as Drake, Coldplay, and Travis Scott on their kit for high-profile clashes, including El Clásico. The 2025/26 season will be no exception, with the Ed Sheeran collaboration set to be another eye-catching highlight for fans.

For El Clásico, Hansi Flick’s side will take to the pitch with Ed Sheeran’s name emblazoned on their shirts, adding a musical and spectacular touch to the occasion and drawing the attention of both football enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

The showdown with Real Madrid is scheduled for October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

