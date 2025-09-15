Only 31 years old. Umtiti announces retirement in touching video

Injuries have taken their toll.

The French defender Samuel Umtiti enjoyed a brilliant career: playing for Barcelona and tasting World Cup glory. His journey could have been even brighter if not for persistent injuries that forced the center-back to hang up his boots far too early.

Details: After parting ways with Lille in July, Umtiti remained a free agent, and today, September 15, at the age of 31, the Frenchman officially announced his retirement. The news broke via the player’s Instagram, where he shared an emotional farewell video.

Quote: "After a career full of highs and lows, it's time to say goodbye... I gave EVERYTHING with absolute passion and have no regrets. I want to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches and players I had the chance to work with."

For the record: Umtiti played for Lyon, Barcelona, Lecce, and Lille. During his career, the Frenchman made 362 club appearances and earned 31 caps for the national team, with whom he celebrated World Cup glory in 2018.