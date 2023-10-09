Dybala injured: Mourinho reveals details

Jose Mourinho, head coach of Roma, spoke about the injury of Argentine striker Paulo Dybala.

The star football player was injured in the match against Cagliari (4:1) in the 8th round of the Italian Championship.

Dybala started the game but was injured and was replaced in the 40th minute by Andrea Belotti. So far the coach has not been able to answer the question of when the Argentine will be able to return to the field.

"We are not optimistic. I trust the judgment of my players - if he is not optimistic, then neither am I. Of course, we have to wait for the test results in the coming days, but I trust Paulo's intuition. He knows his body well. If he doesn't feels positive, so do I,” Mourinho said in a comment to Roma’s official website.

He also confirmed that he has spoken with Dybala and they are awaiting test results before discussing further action. This season, Dybala has played seven matches in all competitions, scored two goals and made two assists.

After eight rounds of Serie A, Roma is in tenth place in the standings.