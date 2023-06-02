Defender Jordi Alba of Barcelona has received offers from three clubs

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has received offers from three clubs, according to journalist Fernando Polo in his Twitter.

According to the source, the interested clubs are Atletico Madrid, Benfica Lisbon, and Inter Milan. Alba will become a free agent soon and will be able to join a new club for free.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Alba has played 30 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

