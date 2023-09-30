Declan Rice's price prevented his move to Bayern

Declan Rice proved to be an extravagant proposition for the esteemed club. Bayern Munich's mentor, Thomas Tuchel, sought to acquire a fresh midfield talent, and the squad harbored interest in English midfielder Declan Rice of West Ham. However, the Hammers' asking price exceeded €100 million, prompting the German outfit to explore alternative options.

Bayern Munich's President, Herbert Rainer, contends that Declan Rice was excessively dear for the Bavarian ensemble, given that during the summer, they elected to pursue different objectives. "A deal for Declan Rice? Given our financial capabilities, we found it necessary to set different priorities. The club endures, and we must make decisions in the club's best interests."

During the summer transfer window, Declan Rice made his way to London's Arsenal for nearly €100 million, marking the costliest acquisition in the Gunners' storied history. In turn, Bayern secured the services of Conrad Laimer, who had been with RB Leipzig for six years, as a free agent.

It's worth noting that Rice had to be withdrawn from the pitch during the North London derby against Tottenham after experiencing discomfort in his back. As of now, his participation in today's match against Bournemouth remains uncertain. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta remains confident that the player will make a full recovery and be available for the match against Manchester City on October 8th.