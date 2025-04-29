RU RU ES ES FR FR
Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation

Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation

Football news Today, 06:55
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation Photo: https://www.instagram.com/declanrice / Author unknown

London Arsenal star Declan Rice shared a snapshot from training on his Instagram page ahead of the match against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The footballer posted a photo in a training jersey featuring Arsenal's emblem, tagged the official Champions League Instagram page, and added an hourglass emoji. It seems the Englishman is eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash.

Let's recall that Rice was one of the standout performers in the quarterfinal showdown against Real Madrid. The Englishman scored two stunning free-kick goals in the home match and played excellently in the return leg.

Arsenal defeated the Spanish club in both matches and confidently advanced to the semifinals, where they will face French side PSG. The Parisians struggled to overcome another English club, Aston Villa, in the quarterfinals. After a 3-1 home victory, they barely maintained the necessary 3-2 scoreline in favor of Villa in the return match to advance.

The match in London between Arsenal and PSG is set to take place this evening, April 29.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
