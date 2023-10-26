Star Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea could return to Manchester United.

In the near future, he may sign a short-term contract with the Red Devils, Sun Sport writes, citing its sources.

The English club is forced to take such a step due to the fact that the Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, will not be able to defend the club colors for almost a month. The Manchester United goalkeeper will go to the African Cup of Nations at the beginning of 2024. The final part of the tournament will take place in January-February.

De Gea played for the Manchester team from 2011 to 2023. At the end of last season, the Red Devils did not renew the contract with the goalkeeper and acquired Onana from Inter for 52.5 million euros.

As for De Gea, the 32-year-old goalkeeper was unable to find a suitable club and is still in free agent status.

Over 12 years as a member of the team, the Spaniard played 545 matches. He has won the English Championship (2013), the Europa League (2017), the League Cup (2017, 2023), the FA Super Cup (2012, 2014, 2017) and the FA Cup (2016).