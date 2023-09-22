De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club

David De Gea may end his playing career if he does not find a team where he will be the main player, The Guardian reported.

The Spanish goalkeeper received several offers this summer, including from Saudi Arabia, but rejected them because money is not the main motivator for him. He continues to maintain his fitness and is waiting for an offer from a team and a manager who are ready to make him the main goalkeeper. In addition, he still wants to fight for awards and trophies.

De Gea is believed to be disappointed with the way he left United at the end of his contract. Erik Ten Heg's desire to replace him meant De Gea was offered a new deal on reduced terms as he was on one of United's biggest wages. The goalkeeper was paid around £375,000 a week. In July, the Spaniard decided to leave the team and because of this he was not even able to say goodbye to the team.

We will remind, De Gea gave 12 years to Manchester United, during which he won 8 trophies and played 545 matches. Last season, the Spaniard won the "Golden Glove" of the Premier League, playing 17 "dry" rounds.