RU RU NG NG
Main News De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club

De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club

Football news Today, 12:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club Photo: https://www.instagram.com/d_degeaofficial/

David De Gea may end his playing career if he does not find a team where he will be the main player, The Guardian reported.

The Spanish goalkeeper received several offers this summer, including from Saudi Arabia, but rejected them because money is not the main motivator for him. He continues to maintain his fitness and is waiting for an offer from a team and a manager who are ready to make him the main goalkeeper. In addition, he still wants to fight for awards and trophies.

De Gea is believed to be disappointed with the way he left United at the end of his contract. Erik Ten Heg's desire to replace him meant De Gea was offered a new deal on reduced terms as he was on one of United's biggest wages. The goalkeeper was paid around £375,000 a week. In July, the Spaniard decided to leave the team and because of this he was not even able to say goodbye to the team.

We will remind, De Gea gave 12 years to Manchester United, during which he won 8 trophies and played 545 matches. Last season, the Spaniard won the "Golden Glove" of the Premier League, playing 17 "dry" rounds.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:02 Bernardo Silva will miss a week or two with an injury Football news Today, 14:25 Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 13:52 The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Football news Today, 12:47 De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club Football news Today, 12:09 Sancho continues to train separately and will miss the match against Burnley Football news Today, 11:23 Araujo has recovered from his injury and can take part in the next La Liga match Football news Today, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final Football news Today, 09:52 Bellingham missed training ahead of the match against Atletico Football news Today, 08:30 Sheffield United announce the death of a 27-year-old footballer Football news Today, 08:00 Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain
Sport Predictions
Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Brentford vs Everton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023