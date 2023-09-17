RU RU NG NG
Main News Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus

Football news
Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus Photo: https://www.gazzetta.it/

Former Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to sue the Turin team, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

After requesting documents from the Turin prosecutor's office, the Portuguese striker decided to sue his former team for non-payment of part of his wages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The footballer, who is currently playing in Saudi Arabia, wants to receive the money he agreed not to take during the quarantine, with the condition of payment after all quarantine measures are lifted. Cristiano Ronaldo will demand 19.9 million euros from Juventus.

Juventus has taken some steps in 2020 and 2021 to reduce wages due to Covid-19. The first step involved all players and representatives of the club, including head coach Maurizio Sarri. The second initiative concerned each player individually. Ronaldo has not yet been paid a significant amount of salary, which is almost 20 million euros.

We will remind that Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018. The transfer amount was 100 million euros. As part of the tournament team, the Portuguese played 98 matches and scored 81 goals.

