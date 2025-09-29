Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players

The Spanish specialist never ceases to amaze with his coaching ingenuity.

This is a whole new level of team communication.

Details: According to The Telegraph, 43-year-old Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is planning to arrange a meeting for his squad with a team of Royal Air Force fighter pilots.

Arteta is renowned for his unique approach to psychological tactics. Previously, he hired professional pickpockets who mingled among the players during a team dinner, taking their belongings to teach them to always stay alert and vigilant.

Arteta has also used a range of psychological tricks before, including playing "You’ll Never Walk Alone" during training sessions and using a lightbulb as a metaphor to demonstrate how players should interact with one another.

Speaking at an event alongside his friend and legendary basketball coach Steve Kerr, Arteta said:

"Take, for example, British fighter pilots," Arteta explained. "I’m going to reach out to these guys and find out how they communicate, because for them it’s a matter of life and death. I’m sure they don’t use 20 phrases or 20 words if one will do. Don’t say, 'No, the wind is blowing this way, now you need to turn left,' because—bang, that’s it. So it’s going to be just one word. So, what’s the key? How specific can we be? How clear can we be? Invite them [the pilots] in and say, 'I want you to analyze our process for three days: how we communicate, how we do it in training, how we do it, and I want to improve it.'"

This Wednesday, Mikel Arteta’s team will face Olympiacos at home in the Champions League.

